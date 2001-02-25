DHAKA A dawn-to-dusk anti-government strike was partially observed in Bangladesh Sunday as the opposition pushed for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed, AFP said. Schools and many shops were shut, but some colleges asked students to sit tests on Sunday, a normal working day in predominantly Muslim Bangladesh. The strike was called for Sunday and Monday by the four-party opposition alliance led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia's BNP.