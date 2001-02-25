ISLAMABAD The militant Kashmiri group Hizb ul-Mujahedin on Sunday said the Mujahedin would suspend their armed struggle in Indian-administered Kashmir if India declared Kashmir a disputed territory through an act of Parliament and took "solid steps" to resolve the dispute, DPA reported. A statement issued by the group in Pakistan said its Supreme Commander, Syed Salahuddin, supported the conditions set by Syed Ali Shah Gilani, a leader of the All Parties' Hurriyet Conference (APHC).