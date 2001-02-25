TEHRAN The Marine Film Festival, which was to be held on Kish Island was cancelled. The cancellation of the festival was due to the failure of the executive of the project to fulfill its commitments and provide the required budget for the project.

Meanwhile, lack of well-formulated planning along with the executive's refusal to send the monthly report of its performance to the Kish Free Trade Zone Organization are among other reasons for the cancellation of the festival.

Mr. Kazemzadeh, the head of Kish Island's Tourism Development Institute, underlined that since the executive of the project does not have time for appropriate planning, the institute cancelled the festival in order to prevent future problems.yxx