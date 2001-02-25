JAVAN The Deputy Head of the Islamic Propagation Organization Saeidi Shahroudi said that the Prophet of Islam to simultaneously take care of the material and spiritual aspects of life. He said Prophet Mohammad (S) planned the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary systems in such ways that the people could make a living and at the same time could promote their spiritual life. People used to enjoy their gradual perfection as a means of spiritual growth. Therefore, the Islamic government enabled the people to simultaneously utilize both the material and spiritual aspects of life. He said in Iran as well, people accepted Imam and the Islamic administration because the people expect the same advantages from the Islamic government. He said administration is an integral part of the religion, and that separation of state and religion is nonsense.

He said that religion is like blood running in the whole avenues of the society, adding, this blood should be pure and guiding the people in the network. He said if a system is not religious then it cannot make a religious society. He said the religious government should provide people with a situation in which every individual is willing to develop himself or herself, and that is the real democracy.

Evaluation of Media Approach to Iran-Germany Relations

ENTEKHAB In an interview with some political experts, the daily asked them for their views on the political relations between Iran and Germany.

A member of the Presiding Board of the Majlis, Ali Shakouri-Rad, claimed that the IRIB is trying to mar the relations between Iran and Germany, which he described as a "British line".

He further said, "Whenever we develop good relations with Germany and France, some hidden hands try to spoil these relations, and it is the duty of the Information Ministry to expose these hands."

He said the IRIB has been opposing the government's foreign policy, and there is no supervision over this organization by the three branches of the government. He added that the law on the administration of the IRIB should be reviewed by the Majlis.

A former MP, Mohammad-Javad Larijani, told the daily that the IRIB is not a mouthpiece of any organs in the system. He added that as a national media, the IRIB should criticize, evaluate and give clear information to people, according to the guidelines of the Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Referring to a meeting between members of the IRIB Supervisory Council and Imam Khomeini, He said, "The council informed the late Leader about some differences between the IRIB and the former prime minister Mir Hussein Musavi. Imam said that the IRIB should have an independent stance."

He said our relations with the European countries have undergone many ups and downs and are not much affected by domestic issues.

Larijani added that at a time when some European media hurl insults at the Islamic Republic, the IRIB and other domestic media should not come under pressure to keep silent in the face of such insults.

He further said that our relations with other countries should not be influenced by emotions, but they should be governed by national interests.

The deputy head of the IRIB for political affairs said in response to those criticizing the IRIB coverage of the German Parliament speaker's visit to Iran that the speaker had made some remarks that amounted to interference in Iran's internal affairs.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli referred to the German media's coverage of President Khatami's visit to Germany and their hostile propaganda against the Islamic Republic. He said the German government, in reaction to such propaganda against Iran, only said that the German media were independent.

Evaluation of Media Approach to Iran-Germany Relations

ENTEKHAB In an interview with some political experts, the daily asked them for their views on the political relations between Iran and Germany.

A member of the Presiding Board of the Majlis, Ali Shakouri-Rad, claimed that the IRIB is trying to mar the relations between Iran and Germany, which he described as a "British line".

He further said, "Whenever we develop good relations with Germany and France, some hidden hands try to spoil these relations, and it is the duty of the Information Ministry to expose these hands."

He said the IRIB has been opposing the government's foreign policy, and there is no supervision over this organization by the three branches of the government. He added that the law on the administration of the IRIB should be reviewed by the Majlis.

A former MP, Mohammad-Javad Larijani, told the daily that the IRIB is not a mouthpiece of any organs in the system. He added that as a national media, the IRIB should criticize, evaluate and give clear information to people, according to the guidelines of the Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Referring to a meeting between members of the IRIB Supervisory Council and Imam Khomeini, He said, "The council informed the late leader about some differences between the IRIB and the former prime minister Mir Hussein Musavi. Imam said that the IRIB should have an independent stance."

He said our relations with the European countries have undergone many ups and downs and are not much affected by domestic issues.

Larijani added that at a time when some European media hurl insults at the Islamic Republic, the IRIB and other domestic media should not come under pressure to keep silent in the face of such insults.

He further said that our relations with other countries should not be influenced by emotions, but they should be governed by national interests.

The deputy head of the IRIB for political affairs said in response to those criticizing the IRIB coverage of the German Parliament speaker's visit to Iran that the speaker had made some remarks that amounted to interference in Iran's internal affairs.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli referred to the German media's coverage of President Khatami's visit to Germany and their hostile propaganda against the Islamic Republic. He said the German government, in reaction to such propaganda against Iran, only said that the German media were independent.