40 Members of Islamic Groups Killed by Algerian Army
February 26, 2001 - 0:0
TEHRAN Algerian security forces killed 40 members of Islamic groups in operations this week, *****Independent***** newspaper reports said on Sunday, a report from Algeria said. Thirteen Islamic militants died in an operation by government security forces Friday on a farm near Chlef in western Algeria, 210 kilometers from Algiers, nongovernment newspapers reported.
The farm was surrounded on Thursday by a task force of army soldiers, police and armed civilian guards and was stormed 24 hours later.
The daily *****El Watan**** said security forces found six kalashnikov attack rifles and other small arms among the dead on the farm. It said the group was held responsible for a massacre in late January in which 25 villagers had been hacked to death near Chlef.