TEHRAN Algerian security forces killed 40 members of Islamic groups in operations this week, *****Independent***** newspaper reports said on Sunday, a report from Algeria said. Thirteen Islamic militants died in an operation by government security forces Friday on a farm near Chlef in western Algeria, 210 kilometers from Algiers, nongovernment newspapers reported.

The farm was surrounded on Thursday by a task force of army soldiers, police and armed civilian guards and was stormed 24 hours later.

The daily *****El Watan**** said security forces found six kalashnikov attack rifles and other small arms among the dead on the farm. It said the group was held responsible for a massacre in late January in which 25 villagers had been hacked to death near Chlef.