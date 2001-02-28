Anti-Foreigner Violence Still Rife in Eastern Germany

POTSDAM Matthias Platzeck, mayor of this town, southwest of Berlin, speaks bluntly about the growth of anti-foreigner violence in parts of Eastern Germany. "We will need many, many, years to overcome the problem," he sighs.

A hard-working, self-effacing man, now regarded as the "shooting star" in Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Platzeck finds no excuses for the wave of brutal attack on foreigners and asylum seekers in recent years.

"Such incidents do a lot of damage at a time when we are trying to get foreign businessmen to invest in our region," he reflects.

Nearby 70 extreme motivated acts of violence occurred against people in Brandenburg last year, against 46 in 1999. German officials refer to a sharp upward turn in levels of brutality and of perpetrators no longer bothering to conceal their activities.

Police crackdowns have led to stockpiles of guns, daggers, knives and assorted Nazi memorabilia being found at the homes of several neo-Nazis in the East, and on one occasion of explosives being unearthed.

Early last month, a 22-year-old man in Bernau, east of Berlin, suffered 80 per cent burns to his body after being beaten and tortured for several hours by five neo-Nazis who suspected he'd told police about their activities.

The man was rescued by Berlin skin surgeon Dr. Bernd Hartmann who placed him in an induced coma for a fortnight in order to perform a series of life-saving skin-grafts. The five neo-Nazis have since been arrested.

Matthias Platzeck recognizes that Germany's past obliges it to regard racist attacks with greater concern than other Western nations.

Joachim Speichert, a youth and municipal affairs director in Guben, near Cottbus, a town plagued by rightist violence in recent years, speaks of a "forgotten generation of kids in the East. You find families where the children have no memories of their parents ever working.

"The one-party rule their parents lived through in the GDR (former communist East Germany) stifled any feelings for responsibility they might collectively feel, as Germans, for Nazi crimes.

The result, he concludes, has been that some of the kids feel attracted to a regime from history that had great uniforms, mass employment, stirring songs and a totally pro-German program."

It was in Guben two years ago where a young Algerian was chased to his death by a pack of skinheads. Seeking refuge in a house, he crashed through a plate glass window in his panic, where he bled to death on a stairway after cutting himself on shards of glass.

The town's reputation was further sullied when four young men attacked and knifed a 20-year-old German a few weeks ago because they thought "he looked Asiatic".

Wolfgang Thierse, the Social Democrat speaker of the German Bundestag (Lower House of Parliament), worries that racial attacks might carry on increasing this year.

He's called on "all Germans to work together to overcome complacency and prejudice," which he claims are the twin sources of right-wing violence.

Speaking to members of Germany's Foreign Press Association recently, Platzeck says the East's problems can be traced back to the upheavals of 1989-90. Already then, the existence of a far right scene in the East was known to the communist authorities.

The "Stasi" secret police had monitored the "milieu's" existence, he said, but failed to counter it with stern measures. When the lid was lifted in 1989, it was, as the **************** Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung ************ wrote recently, "tantamount to opening a Pandora's box".

The centers of such activity included the Brandenburg towns of Rathenow and Eberswalde -- areas that are sometimes cited as xenophobic strongholds today.

Peoples' views of the world in 1990 were perforce changed. "I have two daughters who were then 10 and 11 years old," said Platzeck. "They had a thousand questions, and wanted to know, 'Why up to now was the world like this, and now you say it's something different?'"

Parents couldn't provide adequate answers, and children's schoolteachers even less so -- because the teaching profession was the most ideologically oriented arm of the (communist) regime.

Heiner Wegesin, the head of Brandenburg's Domestic Counter- Intelligence Agency, complains of an "increasing militancy" among young people, with criminal acts mostly being committed by rightist cliques and gangs, ages ranging from 15 to 28.

The chief task of the agency was keeping a watch on right-wing extremism in the eastern state, which surrounds the capital, Berlin. "We have 100 agents active here, and soon hope to beef up our strength to 130," he said.

(DPA)