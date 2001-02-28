EC Chairman: Path to Prosperity Passes Through Academic Centers

AHVAZ, Khuzestan Province -- Chairman of the Expediency Council, Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, said here Tuesday that the path to prosperity and independence passes through universities, academic centers and seminaries.

Addressing academicians at the Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences, Rafsanjani said by raising the level of knowledge of university students the country can reach total self-sufficiency and most problems of the state solved.

Stressing that conditions are excellent for the advancement of higher education in the country, he said that such has been made possible thanks to the revolution and the efforts of government officials.

The Expediency Council chairman further highlighted the country's tremendous natural resources as well as its other potentials, and said the Islamic Republic of Iran is strategically located on the crossroads of world energy resources.

In order to make full use of the energy resources of the country, it should keep abreast with modern developments and technology.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani pointed to the transfer of optic fiber from Iran and its success in being connected to the world communication network as an example of Iran's strategic location.

Rafsanjani called for the return to the country of Iranian intellectuals residing abroad and said their return would be a step forward to addressing the country's academic needs and would be the antidote to the brain drain.

Addressing his student audience, he said their major task is to further their knowledge, adding that it did not necessarily imply that they should stay away from political, cultural and social affairs.

The Expediency Council chairman is in this provincial capital city to attend a congress commemorating the commanders and 16,000 martyrs of Khuzestan Province which opened on Tuesday.

(IRNA)