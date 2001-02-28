Saudi Minister Denies Claim of Iran's Involvement in Dhahran Bombing

TEHRAN - The Saudi Interior Minister Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz has denied a U.S. TV network's claim of Iran's involvement in Khobar Tower bombing in Dhahran on June 25, 1996, the daily **** Saudi Gazette **** said on Tuesday.

The U.S. television network CBS on February 23 claimed that several of the bombing suspects are in Iran.

The daily quoted the Saudi minister as saying, "What foreign sources say once in a while has nothing to do with the Saudi government, since at present the Saudi government can put the blame for the incident on nobody."

"Investigations should continue so that we can arrive at some positive results," he added.

Nayef further said that a security pact would be signed between Tehran and Riyadh during a visit that he would make to Iran in the near future. Furthermore, in an article titled "Tehran, Capital of Dialogue Among Civilizations", the Saudi daily said proposing the idea of dialogue among civilizations by Iran was in fact Iran's political and cultural revival on the international scene.

It said Iran has once again found the opportunity to achieve its real status in the world as the point of convergence of different cultures and civilizations. The article added that Iran may become the capital of dialogue among civilizations."

The Saudi daily also in an essay titled "Tehran, Capital of Dialogue Among Civilizations", referring to the fact that the year 2001 is named, the Year of Dialogue Among Civilizations, following the Iranian President's, Mohammad Khatami, suggestion and UN ratification, wrote, "Considering the programs designed for the year, Tehran may become the capital of dialogue among civilizations."

**** Saudi Gazette, **** being printed in Farsi for Iranian pilgrims during Hajj, has added, "The dialogue among Civilizations is a second life for Iran's culture and politics in the world."