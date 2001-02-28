Lebanese PM Holds Talks in Jordan on Peace, Arab Summit

AMMAN -- Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri arrived Wednesday in Jordan and immediately went into talks with his counterpart Ali Abu Ragheb on Middle East peace, preparations for next month's Arab Summit and bilateral ties, officials said, according to AFP.

Hariri flew into Marka Military Airport on the outskirts of Amman where he was greeted by Abu Ragheb who whisked him into a motorcade for a round of official talks at the Prime Minister's Office.

The Lebanese official is due to meet later in the day with King Abdullah II to pursue discussions and will be the monarch's guest at a private dinner, officials said.

Before starting the visit Hariri told official Petra news agency that talks will focus on "the peace process and ... the challenges facing our nation" after the election of hawk Ariel Sharon as Israel's prime minister.

"Sharon's election strengthened the belief that the peace process has been frozen and that the region has entered a new tunnel whose end no one can see," Hariri told Petra.

"If Sharon respects international legislation and (UN) Security Council resolutions, his past will not be an obstacle to peace and the future," he said in reference to Sharon's links with the massacre of Palestinians in Lebanese refugee camps in 1982.

Officials said that preparations for the convening of an Arab Summit in Amman on March 27 will also be at the center of talks, a day after King Abdullah received separately Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for similar discussions.

Hariri and Abu Ragheb were also due to discuss plans to launch a one-billion-dollar regional scheme for the transport and sale of natural gas between Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The four countries signed the deal in late January to import gas from Egypt to Lebanon, Syria and Jordan for sale and eventually resold to Turkey and other European countries.

Hariri and Abu Ragheb will examine if the gas should be transported through pipelines across the Mediterranean to Lebanon as initially proposed or to Jordan to cut costs.