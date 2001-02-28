Anger in Seoul Against Japan for Book About War Time's Unwanted Events

SEOUL - South Korean Foreign Minister Lee Joung-Binn on Wednesday summoned the Japanese ambassador to protest at Japan's plans to publish history books which fail to mention the use of comfort women or the invasion of Asian nations, officials said, according to AFP.

Anti-Japanese protest rallies were held in Seoul, highlighting mounting anger in South Korea and other nations occupied by Japan during World War II over the text books which opponents say whitewash Japan's atrocities.

At a 20-minute meeting with Ambassador Terusuke Terada, the foreign minister conveyed "government and public concerns" and called for Japan to take a "correct perception on past history," Ministry spokesman Kang Byong-Jo said.

"The textbook issue must not be a stumbling block to improving ties between the two countries," Lee was quoted as telling the Japanese ambassador. "The Tokyo government needs to take wise and cautious measures."

Angry South Korean demonstrators torched piles of Japanese-made cigarette packets in a protest against what they called Japan's distortion of history through revising school history books, AFP reported.