Africa's Shrinking Lake Destined to Be a Puddle

MADISON, Wis. Africa's Lake Chad has shrunk dramatically in the last four decades due to increased water use and low rainfall and is destined to become a "puddle," U.S. scientists said.

The African lake bordered by Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon now covers only 1,350 square km (521 sq. miles), down from 25,000 square km (9,653 sq. miles) in 1963, said University of Wisconsin scientists Michael Coe and Jonathan Foley in a report published in the ***Journal of Geophysical Research***.

Based on computer models and satellite photographs, the lake's prospects were grim.

"It will be a puddle. It will be completely managed. You'll get crops and drinking water out of it, but you'll have no ecosystem left to speak of," Coe said.

Once the size of Lake Erie, the lake is now smaller than Utah's Great Salt Lake, due in part to the unsustainable demands for drinking and irrigation water from the four nations that share it.

A drier climate in the region since the 1960s has diminished the monsoon rains that feed the Chari River and replenish Lake Chad, contributing to its retreat. The shallow lake also responds rapidly to seasons of low rainfall, threatening dependent populations, the report said.

The increased demands placed on the lake's diminishing supply of water, coupled with poverty, political instability and national rivalries over the scarce resource represented "a recipe for ecological disaster, Coe said.

(Reuter)