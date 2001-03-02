Foreign Minister Kharrazi Meets Niyazov, Discusses Cooperation

ASHKHABAD -- Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi and Turkmen President Saparmurat Niyazov here on Thursday discussed bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Niyazov told Kharrazi that Iran is a great regional country and its active diplomacy has contributed to further promotion of peace and stability in the region.

The Turkmen president termed Iran's stance on important issues concerning the Caspian Sea as constructive and said that his country wishes to continue consultations and exchange of views with Iran.

Also, Iran's foreign minister arrived here Thursday evening ending his one-day visit to Turkmenistan.

Upon his arrival, Kharrazi told reporters at Mehrabad International Airport that his visit mainly focused on preparatory talks for expansion of political and economic relations between Tehran and Ashkhabad.

He said that he had discussed the Caspian Sea and the upcoming meeting of heads of Caspian littoral states, due to be held in April.

Kharrazi said that both Iran and Turkmenistan play effective roles in regional stability.

Kharrazi, heading an eco-political delegation arrived in Ashkhabad, the capital city of Kazakhstan, on Thursday morning for a one-day visit.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister has called for formation of a "broad-base government" in the war-torn Afghanistan.

In a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Batyr Berdyev in Askhabad on Thursday, Kharrazi said Iran and Turkmenistan can have a profound impact on regional security.

Berdyev said Turkmenistan has adopted a clear stance toward the issue of Afghanistan which, he said, is to establish a durable peace in Afghanistan.

"We believe that only Afghans themselves can settle their conflict," he said.

Iran has many times called on Afghanistan's warring factions to come to the negotiating table.

Also, Iranian foreign minister will pay a two-day official visit to Greece next week for talks on bilateral ties and regional developments.

Kharrazi will arrive in Athens on March 7 and meet his Greek counterpart George Papandreou the same day, Greek Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Panos Begletis, told reporters Thursday.

Greek President Costis Stephanopoulos will receive Kharrazi and the Iranian minister is also expected to meet with other Greek government officials.