Trial of Russian Rapist, Murderer of Chechen Girl Delayed Again

MOSCOW The trial of a Russian officer accused of kidnapping and murdering a young Chechen woman was delayed until next week after he complained of heart trouble, RTR television reported Friday.

Yury Budanov's trial may resume Monday, it said. He is the highest ranking federal officer to face a military court hearing for alleged human rights abuses in the rebel republic.

Budanov's trial is seen as a key test of Russia's resolve to end human rights abuses by federal soldiers.

The Russian army colonel is charged with the kidnap and murder of 18-year-old Elza Kugayeva, who disappeared in the village of Tangi, south of the Chechen capital Grozny, in March last year.

Her raped and strangled body was found in the same area several days later. Budanov, 37, was arrested in March and charged with murder and rape.

(Reuter)