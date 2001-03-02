Putin Tries to Rebuild Cold War Ties With Vietnam

HANOI Russian President Vladimir Putin immersed himself in Soviet era nostalgia Friday as he sought to rebuild Moscow's Cold War alliance with communist Vietnam and boost its position on the world stage, AFP said.

A choir of young communist pioneers sang Soviet-era songs as Putin joined hundreds of Russian-trained Vietnamese technicians at the Soviet-Vietnamese friendship hall for the climax of the first ever state visit here by a Russian leader.

"I am aware of the nearly 50,000 Vietnamese who were trained or educated in the old Soviet Union," Putin told his audience in an address which was carried live on state television, four months after a similar address by then U.S. president Bill Clinton.

"The Russian-trained Vietnamese community does a great deal to foster bilateral cooperation -- It's something very important," Putin said.

He added that he saw no reason why the USSR's 1991 collapse should bring to an end the special relationship between the longtime allies.

"The friendship between our two countries has not all changed because of transient political changes," he said.

"Russia has helped Vietnam in peace as in war and I wish further success to the Vietnamese people.

"Despite a short period of difficulty, the relations between the two states have been maintained and the two countries coordinate closely on the international stage."

The Russian leader paid tribute to Vietnam for its help in boosting Russia's influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Vietnam has given a major boost to Russia's relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other international organizations."