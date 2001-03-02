Cuba, Iran Stress Closer Ties

TEHRAN Visiting Speaker of Cuban National Assembly of People Power Ricardo Alarcon de Queesada and First Vice President Hassan Habibi stressed here Thursday implementation of all signed agreements between the two countries in all areas specially in agricultural and fisheries.

He added the members of Group 77 need to boost cooperation in light of the pervasive globalization trend. Globalization leads to international apartheid and the parliaments should be steadfast in confronting the trend'' the vice president said.

Habibi also added that the Group 77 should boost activity and increase cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement in important world issues.

He added that the Iran and Cuba should be active in the industry, services, agriculture, industry and mining, shipping and health sectors.

The Cuban envoy also called for closer cooperation in the upcoming inter-parliamentary conference. He conveyed the determination of officials of Cuba for expanding bilateral ties in health and industrial affairs.

(IRNA)