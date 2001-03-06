President: WHO Can Play Key Role in Dialogue of Civilizations

TEHRAN President Mohammad Khatami here Monday said that the World Health Organization (WHO) can play an important role in the area of dialogue among civilizations as moral and physical health is among the best topics in this connection.

President Khatami made the remark in a meeting with the visiting WHO Director General Gro Harlem Brundtland.

Pointing to the significance of world health, the president stressed that the issue should be separated from world trade and politics in the contemporary world.

He said that ethics and morality should be regarded as two major factors in moral and even physical health of the society, adding that a calm and secure world cannot be experienced at a time when a portion of the present world is either living in absolute poverty or being deprived of the most primitive means of health.

Speaking for her part, Brundtland termed poverty, lack of equilibrium and insecurity as a gap for humanity and underscored importance of health as the most urgent means for development.

She said that health-related issues should be included in the national and international political agenda of all world countries.

Also, visiting director general of World Health Organization (WHO) here Monday urged Iran to contribute to improvement of health standards worldwide given its chairmanship of the G-77 and membership in the executive board of the group.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi, the WHO chief praised Iran's efforts for improvement of health among mothers and children.

Kharrazi, for his part, said that Iran was ready to cooperate with WHO in upgrading health standards worldwide.

Meanwhile, President Khatami told a group of visiting athletes here Sunday night that friendship can prevent rivalry from becoming destructive and thereby avoid wasting of energy and capabilities.

He told the athletes, winners of medals in national and international contests, that victory should no be sought at all cost.

"We should seek victory for all and respect the triumph of a rival, and should be professional enough to accept that if someone becomes victorious in a field it is because of his competence and capabilities," said the president.