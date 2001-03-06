EC Head Condemns Taleban's Destruction of Buddhist Statues

TEHRAN Former president and Head of the Expediency Council, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, that has the last say on controversial bills rejected by the Guardian Council, Rafsanjani, Tuesday, condemned militia group Taleban's demolition of Buddhist statues in Afghanistan.

"This is an ugly act which Taleban has committed, that is blasting Buddhist statues in Bamiyan mountains in the name of Islam and there is no logic for that," he told thousands of worshipers at a congregation to mark the Muslim month of sacrifice.

On Monday, President Mohammad Khatami denounced the destruction as "inhuman and violent." On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Hamidreza Assefi said that the destruction of ancient Buddhist monuments in Bamiyan of Afghanistan by Taleban is the result of a Taleban campaign to portray Islam as a "violent" religion.

Also, Taleban's decision to destroy ancient Buddhist statues, now being implemented in full swing despite an international outcry, has been condemned by the Iranian Parliament as being "counter-cultural" and "un-Islamic."

"Regrettably, those who pretend to be paragons of Islam (an allusion to puritan Islamism which Taleban claims to adhere), are seen committing such evil acts," a statement released Monday by the Majlis Cultural Commission, said.

Sources in Kabul said that Afghan Islamic clerics have urged the ruling Taleban's supreme leader not to bow to international pressure and to push ahead with the controversial plan to destroy the historic statues.

Earlier, a statement by the Iranian Parliament, said it strongly condemns such an anti-Islamic act.

"The Parliamentary Cultural Committee, calls on all international bodies to spare no effort in calling a halt to such anti-Islamic and countercultural acts aimed at portraying a wrong image of Islam," it said.

(IRNA)