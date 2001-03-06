Quebec Separatists Boosted by Landry's Rhetoric

SAINT-HYACINTHE, Quebec Enthusiastic members of the ruling separatist Parti Quebecois said on Saturday they are convinced new party leader Bernard Landry will make a vigorous fresh push for an independent Quebec.

Landry, who said as a boy he wanted to become "president of the Republic of Quebec," on Friday was chosen leader of the Parti Quebecois, a post that will make him the French-speaking province's premier next week.

Drawing cheers from hundreds of party delegates at a three-day convention in this city east of Montreal, Landry said he would inject some badly needed energy into the Quebec separatist movement. He also urged party members to convince Quebec residents of the necessity of making Canada's largest province a country as soon as possible.

Party members said they liked what they heard.

"The state of mind in the party is pretty euphoric. There is a lot of renewal and movement," 30-year-old Roch Poulin told Reuters.

Poulin said the arrival of Landry could speed up the timetable for a new referendum on independence from the world's second-largest country.

"It will accelerate the pace and we will have plans to go ahead quickly," he said.

A top cabinet minister agreed.

"We can't discard that idea," Quebec government leader Jacques Brassard said in an interview, stressing that a popular vote on secession could even be held before the end of the party's term in November 2003.

"We will restart the machine. Bernard Landry is determined," Brassard said.

But another minister warned that the idea was premature.

"At this moment, it is pure and useless speculation," said Agriculture Minister Remy Trudel.

A crop poll published by ***********La Presse********* on Saturday showed that 62 percent of Quebecers disapprove of Landry's pledge to put independence at the forefront of the political debate. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The Parti Quebecois narrowly lost the 1995 referendum on separation from Canada, 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent. In 1980, they voted against a form of independence by 60 percent to 40 percent.

In January, Premier Lucien Bouchard stunned Canadians with his resignation, signaling he was weary of trying to reignite the passion for an independent Quebec.

Landry, however, has said he would not be shy about pushing the separatist agenda, despite polls showing fading support in mainly French-speaking Quebec for pulling out of the vast nation of 30 million people.

At age 63, he has devoted more than half his life to the dream of an independent Quebec, a region four times the size of France but with a fraction of the population -- 7.4 million against 60 million.

He helped found the Parti Quebecois in 1968. His hard-line stance will no doubt worsen already tense ties between the provincial government and the federal government of Prime Minister Jean Chretien in Ottawa.

"With Bernard Landry, we will talk and convince people about the necessity of independence. Each and every of our government actions will contribute to that," Trudel said in an interview. "The mood is joyfully cheerful."

Landry served as a minister under charismatic premier Rene Levesque from 1976 to 1984, but the party lost power to the provincial liberals in 1985.

Known for his intellect, he returned to politics in 1994, when the Parti Quebecois won the provincial election, and has been a deputy premier since then. He became finance minister in 1996.

Using austerity measures, including deep cuts to spending on health and education, Landry turned Quebec's multibillion-dollar budget deficit into a surplus two years ago.

Outside the convention, hundreds of demonstrators were protesting feared government budget cuts in education and public security.

(Reuter)