MPs Differ on President's Decision to Address Parliament

TEHRAN Majlis Deputy Jahanbakhsh Mohebbinia yesterday said that the decision by President Mohammad Khatami to address the MPs in an open session of Parliament on Sunday is surprising and giving rise to some questions.

Khatami has decided to brief the MPs on his achievements during the past four years in the presidential office. He intends to present a nearly 135-page report to the representatives on his accomplishments.

Mohebbinia, who is a member of the Coalition of Followers of Imam Khomeini and Leader's Path, said the president could still reconsider his decision.

"This action is unprecedented, as it was not done by the previous presidents. If it is aimed at promoting cooperation between the three government branches, it is welcome, but he had better address the deputies in a closed session of Parliament and avoid taking unprecedented measures," he further said.

However, another MP Ahmad Bourqani described the president's decision to address the Parliament as his natural right and in conformity with Article 70 of Constitution.

Bourqani, also a member of the Majlis Commission for National Security and Foreign Policy, added, "According to this article, the president, his deputies and ministers enjoy the right to attend the open sessions of the Majlis, whether together or individually. They may also be accompanied by their advisors."

He also pointed out that according to Article 70 of the Constitution, the ministers should attend the Majlis whenever the MPs deem it necessary.