Jealous Student Kills Classmate, Wounds Two Others

SAO PAULO A jealous 15-year-old high school student shot a 13-year-old schoolmate in the head and wounded two others in a schoolyard in Limeira, 150 kilometers (96 miles) northwest of here, police said. Fellow students said the shooter intended to kill his ex-girlfriend and her current companion and opened fire when he reached the schoolyard, AFP quoted police as telling reporters Monday. A 13-year-old student died from a gunshot to the head, while two others were wounded and taken to hospital. A third student, police said, was slightly wounded and released from hospital.