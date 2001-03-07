Two Sub Officers Had Concerns Before Crash

HONOLULU Two officers on the USS Greeneville felt the submarine was rushing through its maneuvers in the minutes before it rammed a Japanese trawler but neither man alerted the captain, a U.S. Navy investigator told a court of inquiry on Tuesday.

Rear Adm. Charles Griffiths Jr., testifying for a second day about his findings in the collision that killed nine people on the fishing boat Ehime Maru, also said the presence of three civilians at the Greeneville's controls that day had "zero impact" on the crash.

But Griffiths said the presence of the 16 civilian VIPs contributed indirectly to the Feb. 9 accident, in part because it had prompted the crew to hurry through certain maneuvers and safety checks.

The court of inquiry, which loosely resembles a civilian trial, was convened to determine what discipline, if any, is appropriate for three of the Greeneville's officers: its captain, Cmdr. Scott Waddle; the executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Gerald Pfeifer; and the officer of the deck, Lt. Michael Coen.

Griffiths, who conducted the navy's first investigation into the crash, had earlier testified that the Greeneville's crew spent too little time conducting sonar and periscope searches before attempting the "emergency blow" that shot the sub to the surface and into the Ehime Maru.

Under questioning from the three admirals who preside over the inquiry, Griffiths said Coen had "concerns" about the short time waddle had ordered for the Greeneville to complete its sonar searches before ascending to periscope depth.

Griffiths has testified that waddle ordered those searches completed in five minutes, or about half the time needed for a thorough scan.

"The executive officer felt that the amount of time provided for target motion analysis prior to proceeding to periscope depth was abbreviated and that the periscope depth was not shallow enough (to see well)," Griffiths said.

"He was thinking these things through mentally but not expressing them to the officer of the deck," he said.

(Reuter)