Gunman Surrenders After 11 Hours in Lisbon Bank

LISBON An armed man who had barricaded himself and a female hostage inside a Lisbon bank branch because he believed his wife was having an affair with the manager surrendered to police Wednesday, AFP quoted police as saying. Jose Luis, 50, had fired several shots at his wife in the parking lot of the Carrefour shopping center in Lisbon's Telheiras district on Tuesday, before entering the Banco Nacional de Credito and taking hostage a female employee, Fatima Ferreira. The hostage drama ended Wednesday after an 11-hour stand-off while Luis negotiated with police.