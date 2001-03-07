Palestinian Negotiator Fears New Israeli Govt. Will Not Act for Peace

BAIT-UL-MOQADDAS Senior Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erakat said Ariel Sharon's right-led Israeli government, presented to Parliament Wednesday, would pay lip service to peace, but do nothing to achieve it.

"I expect we will hear much talk from this government on peace, but on the ground it will be absent because of the divisions," Erakat said of Sharon's National Unity Government -- a patchwork of right-wing, religious and leftist parties.

"The left will speak of peace while the right will try to put facts on the ground like (Jewish) settlements and reinforcing the occupation. This is a history of past governments in Israel," Erakat told AFP.

"The nature of the internal division in this government with labor and other parties will certainly, certainly paralyze the political sector," he added.

"The language used by Sharon until now is a language of force and language of shelling and massacres, and now is the time for Sharon to recognize the Palestinian rights.

"Those who speak on continuing the settlements and the occupation and in the language of force deny the Palestinian rights and the peace process," Erakat added.

The peace process has been left in tatters by the Israeli-Palestinian violence that erupted more than five months ago and has cost more than 430 lives, most of them Palestinians.