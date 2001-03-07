Schroeder Refuses Extra Cash for Defense

BERLIN Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on Wednesday that he would not yield to calls for extra defense spending, despite warnings from the military of a potential threat to its international commitments.

Following a leaked report this week from the military warning about underfunding, Schroeder called Defense Minister Rudolf Scharping and Finance Minister Hans Eichel together for a meeting before Wednesday's weekly cabinet meeting.

"The defense minister and the finance minister agreed totally that the budget consolidation course will not be given up," Schroeder told journalists after the meeting.

Finance Ministry Spokesman Joerg Mueller told Reuters that Schroeder had made clear that if the military had funding difficulties then it was up to Scharping to sort them out and ruled out adding to his budget for 2001 or relaxing an austere medium-term financial strategy for 2002.

Scharping was to fly to Washington later in the day for talks with the new republican administration. The United States is eager for Germany to boost its share of NATO defense duties and opposition conservatives said Scharping's visit could be overshadowed by the spectre of shortfalls in the defense budget.

A military report leaked on Monday said the armed forces might be unable to keep up with commitments to NATO or have to take aircraft out of service, adding German forces were already 300 million marks ($140 million) short this year.

But Peter Zumkley, a defense expert from Schroeder's social democrats, said Scharping had assured parliamentarians on Wednesday that Germany would not pull out of a joint order with France for 160 tiger attack helicopters from Eurocopter, a unit of the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company.

Bild newspaper had reported that the financial crunch in the military had prompted consideration of such a withdrawal, which experts had estimated could save $1.7 billion. But a Defense Ministry spokesman said the purchase was legally binding.

Though eager for a bigger international role since the end of its Cold War division, Germany spends less on defense than any other big NATO member, at just 1.5 percent of national income.

The conservative opposition has demanded that the government address the issue of defense budget shortfalls in a special debate in Parliament set down for Thursday, although Scharping will not attend due to his visit to Washington.

(Reuter)