Boxing-Quiet Man Becomes a Big Noise

NEW YORK John Ruiz is nicknamed "The Quiet Man". One combination punch from Evander Holyfield looked like silencing him for the night on Saturday.

But Ruiz took heart and went on to take the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title.

In the 10th round of his rematch against defending champion Holyfield in Las Vegas, Ruiz slumped to the canvas after absorbing a borderline low blow and a hook to the chin.

"The low blow inspired me," Ruiz said later.

The challenger, a 2-1 underdog, used three minutes of the allotted five not only to recover but to recharge himself. As soon as referee Joe Cortez waved the fighters back together, Ruiz connected with a pair of south-of-the-border punches which he later acknowledged were intentional.

One round later, he felled Holyfield with a straight right to the temple and though he was unable to finish off the gutsy four-time champion, Ruiz finished strongly enough to secure a unanimous 12-round decision by scores of 116-110, 115-111, and 114-111.

In winning the one portion of the title not held by the universally-recognized Lennox Lewis, the 29-year-old Ruiz became the first fighter of Hispanic descent to be a world heavyweight champion.

Viewed as a fringe contender by most experts, the 1.88-meter, 103-kg heavyweight negotiated a bumpy road to get to the title.

"We made it to the top on credit cards," said Norman Stone, who manages Ruiz.

Born in Celsea, Massachusetts, Ruiz moved with his parents to Puerto Rico as a baby and returned to New. England at the age of six.

In school, he excelled quietly in several sports, including cross-country running.

He focused solely on boxing after high school and quickly advanced in the amateur ranks. After narrowly missing a berth on the 1992 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team, Ruiz turned professional as a cruiserweight. By 1994, he had grown into a fully-fledged heavyweight.

Holyfield won their first match last August, along with the then-vacant WBA crown, in a controversial unanimous decision.

Until that fight, Ruiz was best-known for being knocked out in 19 seconds of the first round by David Tua.

Being knocked out by the heavy hands of Tua is excusable but Ruiz was still ridiculed for his quick exit.

While the soft-spoken, affable Ruiz rebounded to win 11 consecutive bouts and rose to number-one contender status in the World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings, he was unable to erase the stigma of the embarrassing loss. Until Saturday, that is.

Earlier this year, Ruiz was described by one boxing magazine as "a solid fighter with no discernible outstanding skill". Indeed, in defeating holyfield, Ruiz relied on heart and will more than speed or power.

By the late rounds of what was a brawling, foul-filled bout, Ruiz looked like an accident victim. In round two, his left eye began to swell shut. In the fifth, he suffered a cut over the same eye and in the ninth he began bleeding from a cut beneath his right eye.

Motivated by Stone's desperate pleas ("you want to be champion? You want to be champion? Do you? Then fight this guy now!"), Ruiz endured at least partly because the 38-year-old Holyfield was incapable of applying steady pressure or stringing together more than one punch at a time.

By the finish, Holyfield looked every bit the washed-up warrior.

"The last two rounds were mine, and that's what brought me this (belt)," Ruiz said.

With a record of 37-4 and a championship belt, Ruiz is no longer a joke. He earned a purse of $1.1 million for the rematch with Holyfield and expects to top that in his first defense.

While Ruiz has expressed a desire to fight Britain's Lewis, another match with Holyfield is more likely. Don King, who promotes both Ruiz and Holyfield, has said he plans to take that bout to China later this year.

Another big-money option for Ruiz, a showdown with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, is a long shot because Tyson has a lawsuit pending against King. "I don't see that he fits in the equation at all," King said of Tyson.

For his part, Ruiz is ambivalent about another meeting with Holyfield.

"He's one tough guy," Ruiz said. "Any other fight for me right now would be a cakewalk. I hope he retires because I don't want to see him again."

(Reuter)