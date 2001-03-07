Britain's Brown to Cut Tax in Pre-Election Budget

LONDON Britain's Finance Minister Gordon Brown will unveil a budget on Wednesday containing a raft of new tax cuts designed to ensure the ruling Labour Party wins a widely expected May general election.

Brown announced handouts to pensioners and motorists in his pre-budget report last November that will kick in after the budget, but a strong economy and buoyant tax receipts mean he can afford to be even more generous.

He is expected to widen the 10 percent income tax band, raise thresholds for other tax rates and extend tax credits to families and those on low incomes, as well as beef up research and development tax credits for business.

Delivering his budget as the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee begins its latest interest rate meeting, the chancellor of the exchequer will be all too aware, however, that too big a tax giveaway may prevent the committee cutting interest rates again before the election.

The committee cut rates by a quarter-point last month and is expected to cut them again in coming months in response to slowing inflation and the threat from the economic slowdown in the United States. But it is not expected to make any move today.

Prime Minister Tony Blair's term runs out in May 2002, but most commentators believe he will try to capitalize on his current huge opinion poll leads over the opposition conservatives by calling a general election on May 3.

(Reuter)