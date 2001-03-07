Bush Says Cut in Top Tax Rates Good for Economy

CHICAGO President Feorge W. Bush waded into a throng of futures traders on Tuesday to argue that cutting taxes for the wealthiest Americans would renew an "entrepreneurial spirit" and revive a sputtering economy.

"We're facing a problem, and the problem is our economy is slowing down. You all know that as well as anybody does," Bush told the traders and clerks wearing boldly colored jackets in the cattle futures pit of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Bush spoke over the din of chatter from a nearby trading pit where contracts still were being busily bought and sold. He was pitching his 10-year, $1.6 trillion tax plan and his aim to rein in the growth of government spending.

"I think it is particularly appropriate to not only cut taxes to make sure there's fiscal discipline in Washington, but it's necessary to make sure this economy doesn't continue to sputter," he said.

Bush argued that his proposed reduction in the top income tax rate -- as part of an across-the-board rate cut -- would be a boon to small business owners and entrepreneurs, such as the exchange traders.

"Ninety-five percent of small business owners pay the highest marginal rate in our tax code ... when we cut that top rate from 39.6 percent to 33 percent, we're sending a loud and clear message that the entrepreneurial spirit will be reinvigorated as we head into the 21st century," Bush said.

Democrats have criticized Bush's tax plan as overly generous to the rich. Administration officials say the wealthy would pay a larger share of the total tax burden, but critics say they would receive by far the largest benefits in dollar terms.

Bush's message was well received at the exchange, where traders buy and sell everything from Cheddar cheese options to currency futures to futures on an index of "heating degree days." Trading ground to a near halt when he entered the floor at the S&P 500 futures pit, and he was greeted by a hearty cheer.

"People work hard in this country and it's about time they get a break," said trader Christopher Kristenfek. "I think if people realize how much tax they did pay -- if they took it all out at the end of the year (like many of the traders), there would probably be a riot in Washington."

The traders also cheered his call for allowing workers to invest a portion of their social security payroll taxes in private accounts.

Before he spoke, Bush ate lunch with Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, brother of William Daley, who ran Democrat Al Gore's presidential campaign against Bush. Bush lost Illinois and heavily Democratic Chicago.

"I just got a lesson in Chicago politics," Bush told reporters at the lunch with Daley. "If you run for president, make sure you get the mayor on your side."

"I wish the mayor were on my side, because he'll make a huge difference for the people he backs," Bush said.

He said the two had a wide-ranging discussion, and singled out what he said was Daley's "good work" on education.

(Reuter)