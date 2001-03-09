IMF Head Proposes Joint Study to Help Rebuild North Korea's Economy

SEOUL International Monetary Fund (IMF) President Jorst Koehler has proposed a joint survey with South Korea and the World Bank to help rebuild the North's tattered economy, AFP quoted officials here as saying Friday.

Koehler made the proposal when he met South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung and President James Wolfensohn of the World Bank at a breakfast in Washington Thursday.

"President Kim favorably responded to his suggestion," South Korean presidential spokesman Park Joon-Young was quoted as telling journalists.

Kim Dae-Jung is on a visit to Washington. He met President George W. Bush for their first summit since the U.S. administration took office.

Koehler told Kim that the two Koreas and the two international agencies needed to open workshops for that purpose following a joint survey on the North's economic situations.

Citing his own experience on the process of the German unification, Koehler, a German, said a special analysis model is needed to rebuild the North's devastated economy.

North Korea's economy is in a shambles after it collapsed because of mismanagement and the halt of major subsidies following the breakup of the former Soviet Union.

That has caused widespread hunger, left factories at a standstill and people freezing in homes without heating.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Il has made a call for "new thinking" which South Korean officials say would lead to the opening up of the socialist economy to outside investment and technology.