OPEC Cuts Output by 1m BPD to Stabilize World Market

TEHRAN The OPEC oil cartel slashed output for the second time this year Saturday to boost slumping crude prices, reported AFP from Vienna.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from April 1, larger than expected, to stabilize world markets.

But analysts warned the move by OPEC, which produces 40 percent of the world's crude, could fuel an economic slowdown in industrialized countries, already nervous at the downturn in the mighty U.S. economy.

OPEC Secretary General Ali Rodriguez downplayed the concerns, saying that if prices remained within the cartel's target band of 22-28 dollars it would have little impact on world growth.

"This is a good price for both producers and consumers," he said.

And OPEC President Chakib Khelil rounded on industrialized countries, notably in Europe, over levying huge taxes on oil products while blaming OPEC when consumers complain about high prices at the pumps.

"Before they point the finger at OPEC they should probably reduce taxes in their own countries," he told reporters, noting that in Europe crude prices are only 20 percent of the final pump price.

OPEC, which has seen prices fluctuate wildly over the last two years, from 10 dollars to over 35 dollars last year, is nervous about a new price slump as demand eases going into summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

"The conference has taken the decision to stabilize the oil market," said an OPEC statement confirming the cut, which amounts to about four percent of the cartel's output.

"The present weaker world economy and the traditional sharp downturn in demand" as the Northern Hemisphere warms up "both clearly point to a need for a correction in oil supply" it added.

Rodriguez welcomed the "strong support" of major non-OPEC countries such as Norway, Russia and Mexico for the cut.

Analysts say the 11-member organization has been split between countries wary of consumer countries' concerns, and others who want to keep prices high to maintain their revenues.

The cut was at the top of the range which had been forecast. Before the OPEC meeting analysts had forecast a cut of between 500,000 and one million bpd.

The cartel already cut production by 1.5 million bpd in January, in a U-turn of four successive output increases last year to cool record prices which sparked petrol protests last summer, notably in Europe.

OPEC ministers failed to agree a cut Friday amid differences over the size of the reduction.

The European Commission expressed "concern" at the possible impact ahead of the widely-expected announcement. "It is not the right time to do it," said a commission spokesman Friday.

But markets are not expected to react too sharply to the cut when they reopen Monday.

"There won't be much reaction," said Mehdi Varzi of Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstien, noting that prices had risen Friday in anticipation of the cut.

But he stressed that compliance with the new quotas will be crucial, noting that the January reduction had not been strictly adhered to, eroding the credibility of OPEC decisions.

"Compliance will make the difference. Prices will go down if they don't comply enough," said Varzi.

Leo Drollas another English oil expert said the actual cut was likely to be around 600,000-700,000 bpd.

The Saudi Oil Minister, Ali al-Naimi said OPEC would act swiftly to raise production again if oil rose above the $28 upper limit of its preferred price target range.

"We may have to add more to the market before the June meeting," he said. OPEC has scheduled talks for June 5-6.

Producers already had curtailed supplies by 1.5 million bpd in January to counter a downturn in demand at the end of the Northern Hemisphere winter.

Analysts also said OPEC risked losing market share if it kept cutting output to defend prices while demand slackened.

Naimi said that it was not in the interests of non-OPEC producers to fight OPEC, in control of 40 percent of world supply, for market share.

Non-OPEC suppliers Mexico, Angola, Oman and Russia, in Vienna as observers, promised help for OPEC to support oil prices.