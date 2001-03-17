Cyprus to Approve Probe of Alleged Milosevic Cash Stash

NICOSIA Cypriot Foreign Minister Yiannakis Cassoulides is to fly March 28 to Belgrade to approve formally the investigation of alleged secret accounts held in Cyprus by deposed Yugsolav leader Slobodan Milosevic, DPA said. The announcement Saturday coincides with a visit to the island by new Yugoslav Central Bank Governor Mladjen Dinkic, who requested a probe of the possible laundering of up to four billion dollars spirited out of Yugoslavia mainly through Cyprus between 1991 and 1994 when Milosevic was in power.