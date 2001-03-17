Commandos Free Three European Hostages in Bangladesh

DHAKA Three Europeans held hostage for a month by tribal kidnappers in the hills of southeastern Bangladesh were released Saturday unharmed as the abduction drama ended with army commandos storming a secret hideout, Interior Ministry sources said.

The ordeal of the three men - two Danish construction engineers and their British colleague - came to an end after a commando action despite an overnight pledge by the government not to take legal measures against the kidnappers.

The sources said the kidnappers fled after a gunbattle with the army commandos.

The authorities had earlier withdrawn the threat of army commandos storming the suspected hideout of the kidnappers in the lush Kalapahar forest in the Chittagong hill tracts if the tribal gunmen would free the hostages peacefully.

Sources said the commando action was ordered as the abductors were apparently moving to a new hideout to delay the release of the hostages whose physical condition was deteriorating quickly in captivity.

"The government has secured the release of the foreigners without payment of any ransom money," said senior Bangladeshi official Mubaidul Islam.

Islam, who played a key role in negotiations, said the safety of the hostages was given the highest priority in talks with the kidnappers.

Both the Bangladeshi government and the British and Danish Embassies in Dhaka maintained a tough stance on not paying any money to the abductors for the release of Torben Mikkelsen and Nils Hulgaard from Danmark and British National Tim Selby, kidnapped from a highway 25 kilometers from the hill resort of Rangamati on February 16.

The hostages were taken to local army hospitals immediately after release and then flown to Dhaka.

The abductors had demanded ransom money equivalent of 1.8 million dollars in local currency.

Earlier, in thousands of leaflets distributed in the area, the local authorities and the Danish and British Embassies appealed to tribal villagers around Kalapahar for help in rescuing the hostages in the malaria-infested jungles.

Officials said army commandos and helicopters were constantly ready to launch a joint strike in the chittagong hill tracts, about 400 kilometers southeast of the capital Dhaka.

Another British national, David Wetson, was also abducted but was set free by the tribal gunmen before they went into hiding in the dense forest with their three remaining hostages.

The engineers were working for a Danish-aided highway project in the hills.

A rebel tribal organization called United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) has been blamed for the kidnapping.

The abduction of the three Europeans is the first case of kidnapping of foreigners since the signing of a peace treaty between the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Shanti Bahini tribal rebels in 1997, ending two decades of insurgency in the hills.

The UPDF, dominated by Chakma tribesmen, is known to oppose the peace treaty which gives limited autonomy to ethnic tribal minorities living in the hills in the Moslem-majority country.

(DPA)