TEHRAN -- A Spanish judge announced that the only way to prevent trafficking of women to Spain is through the cooperation of the international community.

The Madrid-based judge said that thousands of women and children are smuggled to Spain from other countries.

The Spanish media, in recent months, has warned of an increase in the trafficking of women from Africa, Latin America and East Asia.

Officials of Spanish governmental and non-governmental organizations have recently said that prostitution is rising in Madrid.

This immoral profession has been widely discussed by the Spanish media as well as social circles in recent years. Most of the prostitutes in Madrid are Africans who have been brought to this city by human traffickers who treat them like slaves.