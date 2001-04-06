Popular Support Cornerstone of National Sovereignty

TEHRAN The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Hojjatoleslam Hassan Rouhani, said here on Thursday that the popular support for the government constitutes the cornerstone of national sovereignty.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the eve of the Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), Rouhani said that the event of Karbala sets the best example for the continuation of the Islamic Revolution and shows the way toward national sovereignty.

Pointing to the philosophy of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS), the hojjatoleslam added that running a country without enjoying sovereignty is not possible. He said that macro management, long-term planning as well as strong military force are ingredients of national sovereignty.

"Above all, the officials should strengthen their cordial relations with people, as popular support is the cornerstone of national sovereignty," he stressed.