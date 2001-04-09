Japan Denies Mulling Entry Visa for Former Taiwanese Leader

TOKYO The Japanese government on Monday denied a press report that it is poised to issue an entry visa to former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-Hui who hopes to visit Japan for medical treatment.

"Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori has never instructed the Foreign Ministry to consider issuing a visa," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasuo Fukuda told a news conference.

"It is not the case that Mr. Lee has made a visa application," Fukuda said.

Lee, who stepped down in May after being president for 12 years, is hoping to visit Japan early next month for treatment for a heart condition on his way back home from the United States, Jiji Press reported.

The news agency said Mori had ordered Foreign Minister Yohei Kono to study issuing Lee with a visa, despite fears that it could provoke anger from Taiwan's arch foe, Beijing.

"It is better for us to consider the matter once the request for the visa is made," Fukuda said, adding "our government is to make a judgement subjectively."

Under normal immigration procedures, Lee could spend up to three days on a stopover in Japan without the government having to issue a visa, but would not be able to undergo medical treatment.

"Usually, the government requires every Taiwanese, who plans to stay in Japan regardless of their purpose -- sightseeing or business -- to apply for a visa, either a short-term one for less than 90 days or long-term for more than 90 days," said a Foreign Ministry official.

Lee would need a short-term visa if he wished to carry out his plans to have medical treatment, said the official who declined to be named.

But the official agreed China's likely reaction would be taken into consideration in weighing up whether to grant Lee an entry permit.

Beijing still regards Taiwan as part of the mainland awaiting reunification after the two sides split in 1949 after a civil war.

When applications are assessed the government must be satisfied the applicant will not stay in Japan illegally, cause public order to be disturbed or prejudice the country's diplomatic interests, the ministry official explained.

He defined diplomatic interests in Lee's case as "Japan-China relations."

Beijing has warned any visit to Japan by Lee would fundamentally undermine Sino-Japanese relations, and would not benefit Tokyo.

Lee wanted to visit Japan last year to attend a symposium, but the government did not issue him with a visa, after taking China's reaction into consideration.

"If we accept the entry of Taiwanese VIPs such as President Chen Shui-Bian to the country, Japan will be in a difficult position diplomatically," the official said.

"Even if Lee is a private citizen, he is still an important person," the official said.

"We do not issue any visa to (such) special persons automatically," the official noted, adding it would take some time for the government to issue a visa to Lee if he files an application, compared with only one day required for processing ordinary Taiwanese travellers' applications.

Before Tibet's spiritual leader the Dalai Lama visited Japan in April 2000, the Japanese government debated for several weeks whether to grant him a visa.

"We cannot issue visas immediately for the entry of a person whom China dislikes as China will make some protest," the official said, AFP said.