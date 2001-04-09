Mobile Phone Rescues 30 Stranded in Seas on Fiji Reef

SUVA Thirty people, among them nine children, were plucked from Fiji waters thanks to a mobile phone early Monday after being stranded when their boat struck a reef and capsized, AFP said. "No one would have known of the accident if I didn't have the mobile with me," Kelepi Comaisavou, one of the passengers on the seven meter (20-foot) ferry Matakavou, told Radio Fiji. Among the passengers forced to cling to the reef in cold waters was a two-month-old baby and a 58-year-old woman. Fortunately the sea was not rough, Comaisavou said.