TEHRAN According to a report by CNN quoting the group Human Rights Watch, South Africa is the most dangerous country in Africa for women because of the widespread violence against women in that country.

According to Human Rights Watch, female students are often victims of sexual assault in South African schools and many girls leave school because of this.

One of the students said that on the way home from school she was attacked by her male teacher and that from now on she refuses to attend her classes. She said that the teacher is still working at the school even though she has lodged several complaints against him.

There is much sexual abuse in South Africa, but families, due to disgrace and shame, prefer not press the issue and try to hide it. However, it is mentioned in the South African law that the attackers should be punished and the offending teachers should be expelled from school.

These days, schools in South Africa are considered unsafe places for girl students. But teachers are not the only people who bother students, and the girl students are also sexually harassed and abused by their male classmates.

It is worth mentioning that schools in South Africa are generally mixed. South Africa has recently announced that it welcomes the reports of Human Rights Watch and will do its best to stop abuse of women.

Human Rights Watch believes that adopting harsh punishments for the offenders is the best way to prevent further violence against women in South Africa.