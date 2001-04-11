Japan Says There Are Enough Whales to Resume Hunting

TOKYO Japan wants to resume commercial whaling as there are hundreds of thousands of minke whales in Antarctic Ocean, a government official told AFP Wednesday.

"The International Whaling Commission's (IWC) Scientific Committee agreed there are 760,000 minke whales in Antarctic Ocean," said the director of the Fisheries Ministry's Deep Sea Fisheries division, Junichiro Okamoto.

"When we look at the current resources situation, we want to resume commercial whaling."

Three of a fleet of five Japanese vessels returned home from the Antarctic Wednesday with a catch of 440 minke whales, ostensibly caught for "research" purposes.

Their expedition was the 14th annual whaling mission since Japan resumed whaling in 1987 using a loophole in the IWC's 1982 moratorium on commercial whaling which permits hunting for research purposes.

Another whalespotting vessel returned on Monday, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the remaining vessel in the fleet would return on Thursday.

"Compared with the resource volume of 760,000 (minke whales), the number which can be exploited remains to be decided," Okamoto said.

"When we use common sense, the logic which says not even a single whale can be caught or whales will become extinct, cannot hold," Okamoto said.

The IWC had been considering a revised resource management system for the past 10 years, Okamoto said. The system, if adopted, would pave the way for commercial whaling.

However, anti-whaling countries such as the United States and Britain are obstructing its adoption, he said.

"Whales are limited resources. The treaty requires countries to effectively utilize whales even though they caught them for research," Okamoto said.

"We sell them on the open market, and the proceeds go toward the research budget," he added.

The environmental campaign group Greenpeace has condemned Japan's latest whaling expedition as thinly-disguised commercial whaling.

"They are bringing home thousands of tons of whale meat because the catch will sell for up to 33 million dollars wholesale on the Japanese open market," said Greenpeace international spokesman John Frizell.

"The scientists will not use a single piece of data from the dead whales loaded on that ship. The goal of this program is not science. It is money."