ILO Asks Egypt to Set Deadline for End of Child Labor

CAIRO International Labor Organization (ILO) Director General Juan Somavia urged Egypt Tuesday to set a deadline to stamp out child labor.

"I very much hope that Egypt could be one of the leaders in taking the decision of fixing a date for the elimination of child labor", Somavia said at a press conference in Cairo.

"In the ILO we are proposing to the countries to decide a time-bound commitment to eliminate the worst forms of child labor", he added.

Somavia explained each country was free to "analyze the situation" and set the deadline of their choice, adding that the most important thing is "to take the decision to be a country free of the worst form of child labor".

According to an AFP report, Somavia pointed out that Egypt had not ratified a treaty banning child labor and said that the issue had been the main focus of his talks with Prime Minister Atef Ebeid and Susan Mubarak, first lady and president of the National Council for Women.

The ILO in Cairo said no figures were available for the number of children working in Egypt, but added a survey was currently being carried out to "rapidly assess the numbers".

The same source said the worst form of child labor was mainly to be found in the sectors of agriculture and tanning hides.