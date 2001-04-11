Germany Supports Iran Improve Relations With WTO, EU

TEHRAN The German government said Tuesday it would back Iran in moves for closer ties with the European Union (EU) and World Trade Organization (WTO) after both countries initialled an investment protection accord, the German news agency, DPA, has reported.

German Economics Minister Werner Mueller said after two days of talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Namazi, that Germany was open for business with Iran and there were almost no limitations.

Mueller said he saw good prospects for German industry in Iran's petroleum refinery sector, ship building, electrical plants, medical technology, railways, water supply and disposal and e-commerce.

The two ministers hosted 70 German business executives and 20 Iranian executives at their talks in Berlin's Economics Ministry.

Mueller said Germany was ready to help Iran improve its relations with the European Union and the WTO.

"We are fundamentally ready to back Iran in the WTO," he said. Both ministers said they initialled a new bilateral investment protection accord, but officials admitted that further talks were needed in coming months to resolve issues of personal income tax and corporate tax for German firms operating in Iran.

Mueller, who called on Iran to ensure the German-Iranian Chamber of Industry and Commerce maintained its independence, said Namazi had promised him no steps against it would be taken and that German officials would be invited for talks on the matter in Tehran.

Germany has complained there are moves by some factions in Iran to limit the 25-year-old chamber's freedom.

There are 113 such bilateral German chambers of industry and commerce around the world. The institution plays a major role in forging trade and business contacts.

German trade with Iran fell sharply during the 1990s.

Last year's German exports to Iran were worth 3.1 billion marks (1.4 billion dollars), while imports from Iran were valued at 1.1 billion marks, according to government figures.

German-Iranian trade in 1992 had a total value of 9 billion marks.