Iranian-French Seminar on Development of Gas Industry From Upstream to Downstream

TEHRAN An Iranian-French seminar on the development of gas industry from upstream to downstream will be held here on April 19-20, said a press release faxed by French Embassy in Iran to the TEHRAN TIMES.

The seminar is organized by the Agency for the International Promotion of French Technology and Trade, and the French Embassy in Iran with the collaboration of the Gazinter and GEP professional associations and Gaz de France. The seminar is under the patronage of the Iran Oil Ministry and particularly the support of the National Iranian Gas Company and the National Iranian Oil Company.

The seminar will take place in the frame of the Iran oil and gas show in the Milad Exhibition Center on the Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

The aim of the seminar is to allow the representative of the Ministry of Oil, the Iranian engineering and industrial firms of the gas sector and the French firms to intensify their contacts and to find new cooperation projects.

Seventeen major French firms of are intended to participate in the seminar which will be opened by the French Ambassador to Iran, H. Exc. Philippe de Suremain.

This seminar will open a new chapter in the Iranian-French relations in gas sector. This cooperation is nevertheless very old and intensive and France is certainly the first partner of Iran in this field.

Even before the Islamic Revolution, French firms like Entrepose have participated in the construction of gas pipe lines in Iran.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the cooperation took a new dimension. Gaz de France has created a joint venture in 1990 with NIGC and Iranian-French Gas Cooperation Company which works in the field of feasibility studies. At the present, Totalfinelf is developing the phases 2 & 3 of the giant gas South Pars field for a total investment of two billions dollars and is the first foreign investor in Iran.