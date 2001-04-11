In a letter to the Chinese government, Washington said it was "very sorry" for the loss of the pilot of a Chinese fighter jet in a collision with a U.S. spy plane.

It also said that the U.S. was "very sorry" for entering China's airspace and not getting landing permission for its plane.

China had maintained from the beginning of this incident that Washington must apologize for infringing upon its airspace and causing the collision of the two planes. The U.S. has now done so.

The U.S. government must have realized that it can no longer do whatever it pleases anywhere in the world and bully its way out of it.

In Iran there are a group of people who still insist the government should make overtures to the U.S. These people and their idols in America should realize that the foreign policy of Iran has always been based on mutual respect and understanding. United States has done many wrongs in this country, and sooner or later the U.S. officials will come to realize that they must atone for their past mistakes and admit their past interference in this country's affairs.

The lesson learnt from the Chinese incident must be remembered by all the people of the world, especially in the developing countries. One has to stand up for what is right and honorable. America and its allies can no longer keep nations under subjugation.