Georgian Parliament Speaker to Visit Iran

TEHRAN The Speaker of Georgian Parliament Zurab Zhvania is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Monday.

Heading a senior parliamentary delegation, Zhvania is to pay a four-day visit to Tehran at the invitation of Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi.

Diplomatic sources in Georgia said on Friday that during his stay in Tehran, Zhvania and the senior Iranian officials will review expansion of Iran-Georgia cooperation in different political, economic and parliamentary fields.

The visit will be the first official visit of the Georgian Parliament speaker to Iran.