Bill on Poverty Eradication to Be Submitted to Majlis

TEHRAN The Head of the Management and Planning Organization (MPO), Mohammadreza Aref, said here yesterday that the bill on poverty eradication would be submitted to the Majlis in the near future.

Speaking at a gathering of the heads of the provincial offices of the MPO, Aref said that, following the remarks made by the Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the plan for the campaign against poverty was decided upon. He added that the plan for campaigning against administrative corruption was also presented to the president for consideration.

Pointing to the issue of employment as the most important plan of the MPO in the year 1380 (started March 21), he said that the organization is now the only organization responsible for employment issues, and from now on, the executive organs are supposed to report on their employment measures directly to the MPO.

Referring to the particular characteristics of the year 1380 (2001-2002), and pointing to the fact that, following the presidential election in May and the change of Cabinet, there would be a relative reduction in the activities of executive organs, Aref asked the heads of the provincial offices of the MPO not to ignore executive affairs and to continue following the objectives of the Third Development Plan.

He said that the provincial offices of the MPO have important responsibilities and added that with the formation of planning councils for the development of the provinces, many of the parallel committees and councils will be eliminated, so the heads of the provincial offices of the MPO should fulfill their duties in cooperation with the governorates and other related organs.