U.S. to Lift Sanctions Against India Within Six Months

NEW DELHI The United States will lift sanctions against India within the next three to six months, Washington's outgoing ambassador to New Delhi said Saturday, according to AFP.

Richard Celeste, in an interview with ***The Hindu*** daily, said the Bush administration would lift the wide-ranging sanctions imposed against India in 1998 later this year.

He said India's statements pledging a unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing and a no first use of nuclear weapons "are very important to the Bush administration." The sanctions were imposed in the aftermath of New Delhi's shock nuclear tests in May 1998, which saw Indo-U.S. relations plummet to an all time low.