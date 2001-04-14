Greens Form Global Anti-Globalization Alliance
April 15, 2001 - 0:0
SYDNEY Environmental activists assembled in Australia Saturday hatched a global alliance to take on multinational companies and counter the spread of market-based economic policies.
The plan to band together and confront corporate power was unveiled at the first ever international conference of Green parties.
Australian Greens MP Bob Brown, organizer of the Canberra gathering, said the new global network would try to stop corporations using their financial muscle to dictate the political agenda.