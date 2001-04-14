Japan Families Angered by U.S. Submarine Report

TOKYO Relatives of nine Japanese lost at sea when a U.S. submarine sank their fishing boat off Hawaii in February voiced anger on Saturday after hearing the captain of the submarine would not face criminal charges.

The families of the nine missing, including four 17-year-old boys aboard the training trawler and two teachers, had followed closely the proceedings of a U.S. Navy court of inquiry in Hawaii to investigate the accident. Twenty-six people survived.

"I'll be very angry if I learn officially that the court-martial will not take place," Kyodo news agency quoted Kazuo Nakata, 55, the father of one of two fishing instructors missing after the USS Greeneville suddenly surfaced under the trawler off Hawaii in early February.

A navy official said in Hawaii on Friday that the court of inquiry would recommend that Commander Scott Waddle should not be tried for negligent homicide, but said he could still face a court martial on charges other than negligent homicide.

"This was not an accident, it was an incident," Toshio Kamado, 50, whose son Atsushi, 17, survived the sinking, told Kyodo.

"I expect the U.S. Navy to court-martial Mr. Waddle. He should take criminal responsibility," he said.

Teruo Terata, 59, whose teenage high school nephew, Yusuke, was lost in the accident, told Kyodo he was perplexed by reports that Waddle might not lose his job over the incident.

"I don't understand why those who are responsible for the collision remain in the navy," Terata said. "If they had been in (Japan's maritime self-defense force), I assume they would have been fired immediately after the accident."

Three U.S. admirals who conducted last month's formal inquiry are not proposing that Waddle be tried for negligent homicide, the navy official said. Waddle also faces charges of dereliction of duty.

The nearly 2,000-page report, which includes a transcript of the 12-day inquiry, was not publicly released.

(Reuter)