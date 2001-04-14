U.S. Diplomats Visit Afghanistan

TEHRAN A group of Pakistan-based American diplomats visited the city of Herat on an inspection tour of the southwestern areas of Afghanistan.

The four-member team visited Afghanistan to inspect refugee camps near Herat.

The representative of the Taleban in Islamabad, Abdulsalam Zaeef, confirmed the U.S. diplomats' visit to Herat, but did not elaborate.

He said that a delegation of British diplomats residing in Islamabad is also scheduled to visit Afghanistan in the near future.

On the other hand, sources from the United Nations office in Islamabad said that the UN, fearing the outbreak of fighting in the border regions of northern Afghanistan, is planning to transfer its employees from these areas to Uzbekistan.

Taleban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Wakil Ahmad Mutawakel has rejected a proposal from a U.S. congressman to end Afghanistan's civil war through elections.

The Islamic Shura (council) and the traditional Loya Jirgah (assembly) have always been the best ways to choose a leader in Afghanistan, the minister said from the Taleban militia's southern stronghold of Kandahar on Thursday.

He was speaking after an unofficial meeting with Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher in Doha, Qatar earlier this week.

The California congressman said he submitted a peace plan to a Taleban delegation headed by the foreign minister.

He said he was ready to visit Afghanistan if he was assured of a positive response to his ideas.

Mutawakel confirmed that he invited Rohrabacher to visit Afghanistan, which has been at war in one form or another since the 1979-89 Soviet invasion.

Meanwhile, an AFP report said that Afghanistan's civil war enemies have swapped 100 prisoners of war across frontlines to the north of the capital, AFP quoted the official Radio Shariat as saying Saturday. The station said both sides swapped 50 prisoners each on the so-called Shamali Old Road fronts, 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of Kabul.

They were captured during fighting between the ruling Taleban militia and opposition forces led by Commander Ahmad Shah Masood. More swaps are planned in the near future.

Both sides are preparing for a resumption of fighting after the spring thaw, when snows will melt and roads will become passable again.