Indian Prime Minister Offers $200m Loan to Iran

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee has offered a $200 million loan to Iran to fund its infrastructure projects, the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

The announcement came at the end of a four-day visit by Vajpayee to the Islamic Republic, during which the two countries signed six agreements to boost cooperation in the energy sector and other fields including trade and technology.

The loan offer was made to encourage trade and economic cooperation between India and Iran, the statement said.

"It was also agreed that the two countries would expeditiously work towards concluding the bilateral protection and promotion of investment agreement and avoidance of double taxation agreement," it said. The statement said that Iranian President Mohammad Khatami had accepted an invitation from Vajpayee to visit India.

India is considering obtaining natural gas from Iran through a deep-sea pipeline or through a 2,500-km (1,500 mile) land-based pipeline which would run to northwest India via Pakistan.

Iran's exports to India, mainly shipments of crude oil, were worth about $1 billion last year. Iran imported about $165 million worth of goods including tea, iron-ore, chemicals and textiles from India during the same period.

(Reuter)