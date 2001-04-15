Iran Jewish MP Decries Racist Statements of Israeli Rabbi

TEHRAN A Jewish Iranian MP has decried the recent statements of an Israeli rabbi calling for the annihilation of Arabs.

Maurice Mo'tamed, in a letter to Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi, called those statements "racist" and "spiteful" and condemned violence in the occupied Palestinians lands.

"I regard it my duty to announce once more that the racist and spiteful statements of the Zionist officials in any rank or status against Palestinians and Muslim Arabs are detested by the dignified Jews of Iran and the world," part of his letter said.

Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the Zionist-Religious Party, Shas, last week described Arabs as evil and called for their annihilation from the face of the earth.

(IRNA)