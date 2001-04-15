Porto Win Cuts Gap at Top of League

LISBON A goal by Brazilian striker Clayton Cruz gave Porto a 1-0 win over Salgueiros and kept up pressure on league leaders Boavista.

Porto are four points adrift of Boavista who could restore their seven-point advantage if they beat Vitoria Guimaraes today.

However Porto still have a game in hand.

Sporting beat Estrela Amadora meanwhile to stay joint second with Porto on 55 points against Boavista's 59.

Clayton scored for Porto just before half time after being fed inside the box by Paraguayan midfielder Carlos Paredes.

Braga stay fourth on 51 points, despite losing 2-1 to Aves, while Benfica missed a chance to move level with them when they were held 2-2 away at Farense.

(Reuter)